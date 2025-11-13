Xi pitches closer ties to Spanish king as Madrid courts Chinese investment

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Nov 12) offered Spain's King Felipe VI a vision of co-operation with "great global influence" as Beijing seeks Spanish support within the EU in exchange for greater economic security for its European partner.

Felipe is the first Spanish monarch to make a state visit to China in 18 years. Madrid has led the European Union in courting Beijing for fresh investment since US President Donald Trump threatened to make Spain "pay twice as much" unless it increases its contributions to the Nato alliance.

For its part, China is eager to move past trade frictions with the 27-member EU over Beijing's heavily subsidised electric vehicle industry. In addition, tensions with the White House are weighing on Beijing's export-driven economy, prompting Chinese firms to seek new commercial hubs in regions like Latin America and North Africa — where Spain has longstanding connections.

"The world needs more constructive forces dedicated to peace and development," Xi told Felipe during their meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"China stands ready to work hand-in-hand with Spain to build a comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi said, adding that their relationship would be more strategically steady, dynamic and globally influential.

Xi also raised the prospect of Chinese and Spanish firms "jointly exploring third markets such as Latin America", state media reported.

Spain has lately sought to expand its diplomatic efforts within the EU. It unveiled a new foreign affairs programme in April that called for greater collaboration with Japan and South Korea on supply-chain security, as well as deeper commercial ties with China.

Path of subtle diplomacy

Cosying up to China comes with political risk, however.

The broader EU remains mistrustful of Beijing, citing its support for Russia, its state-backed industrial base and imbalanced trade flows.

But the king offers Madrid another path. A constitutional monarch can engage in subtle diplomacy that does not need to be pinned to an elected government when relationships are strained or politically sensitive.

"The friendship between Spain and China undoubtedly benefits both peoples and is consistent with two countries with a long history and a global vocation," Felipe told his host.

"A relationship of trust has been forged," he added.

In April, the US likened Spain's decision to pursue closer commercial ties with China to "cutting your own throat," after Spain's economy minister suggested Europe should more closely align with Beijing.

After their meeting, Xi and Felipe oversaw the signing of 10 agreements covering food safety and phytosanitary standards, language education and co-operation in space and astronomy, among other issues.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in a separate meeting with Felipe on Wednesday, said the government supported more Chinese firms investing in Spain to expand co-operation in photovoltaic, green hydrogen and power batteries sectors, according to a readout released by the official Xinhua news agency.

Madrid steps up economic engagement

As Europe's largest exporter of pork products, Spain has found itself caught in the EU-China crossfire.

In September, China applied 62.4 per cent tariffs on EU pork products after the European Commission — which is responsible for EU trade policy — imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs despite divisions over the move within the bloc.

Spain abstained from a vote on the matter in October 2024.

Since then, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has lobbied for the tariffs to be removed and promoted the EU's fourth-largest economy as an investment destination for China.

Spain sells China about US$1.2 billion (S$1.56 billion) worth of meat and byproducts each year, accounting for roughly a fifth of China's pork imports.

Spain's goods imports from China amounted to 45 billion euros (S$67.85 billion) in 2024 while it exported just 7.5 billion euros, according to Spain's state trade agency ICEX.

Last week, China proposed resuming investment talks with the EU. They had been frozen since 2021.

