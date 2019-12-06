A year after Singapore summit, little change seen in US-North Korea ties, says poll

SEOUL - A year after the first US-North Korea summit, most people in countries with a stake in the process think relations between the old rivals have not improved significantly, highlighting a stalemate in their nuclear talks, a poll shows.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on June 12 last year, after trading insults and nuclear threats that had pushed their countries to the brink of war.

But negotiations aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have stalled since their second summit in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi broke down in February.

In a poll commissioned by the Korea Foundation-Vrije Universiteit Brussel Korea Chair and released to Reuters, most respondents in the United States, Japan and Russia said relations between Washington and Pyongyang were similar to what they were a year ago.

China was the only country where a majority of respondents said the relationship had improved, whereas 30 per cent of Americans and 27 per cent of Japanese said it had worsened.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos MORI. It interviewed 1,000 citizens in the United States, China, Japan and Russia for two weeks from the last week of May. It is due to be published later in the day.