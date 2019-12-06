A year after Singapore summit, little change seen in US-North Korea ties, says poll

PHOTO: AFP file
Reuters

SEOUL - A year after the first US-North Korea summit, most people in countries with a stake in the process think relations between the old rivals have not improved significantly, highlighting a stalemate in their nuclear talks, a poll shows.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on June 12 last year, after trading insults and nuclear threats that had pushed their countries to the brink of war.

But negotiations aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have stalled since their second summit in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi broke down in February.

In a poll commissioned by the Korea Foundation-Vrije Universiteit Brussel Korea Chair and released to Reuters, most respondents in the United States, Japan and Russia said relations between Washington and Pyongyang were similar to what they were a year ago.

China was the only country where a majority of respondents said the relationship had improved, whereas 30 per cent of Americans and 27 per cent of Japanese said it had worsened.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos MORI. It interviewed 1,000 citizens in the United States, China, Japan and Russia for two weeks from the last week of May. It is due to be published later in the day.

"The fact that there was no agreement in Hanoi even though in the build-up there were discussions about a deal, possibly including a peace declaration, has had a negative effect in public views about the diplomatic process with North Korea," said Mr Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the KF-VUB Korea Chair, who steered the survey.

"The public in the countries surveyed seems to be sitting on the fence, waiting to see whether an agreement is reached or, in contrast, negotiations break down."

The survey reinforces a common perception that there is no clear option to engineer a breakthrough.

More than half of those surveyed in the United States and Japan believed that sanctions should be employed alongside dialogue in dealing with North Korea.

In contrast, diplomacy was the most popular option among Russians, with 69 per cent. In China, 43 per cent of respondents prioritised focusing on diplomacy, or supported a twin-track approach of diplomacy and sanctions.

The Trump administration has led a "maximum pressure" campaign against North Korea, calling for a comprehensive roadmap to irreversibly dismantle its nuclear arsenal.

But Pyongyang, with the backing of Beijing and Moscow, has demanded that sanctions be lifted in return for the partial scrapping of its nuclear programme.

"It is clear that the Chinese public is not siding with North Korea and actually has a nuanced approach towards their neighbour," said Mr Pacheco Pardo, who also teaches international relations at King's College, London.

"And the public seems to believe that Trump is key to solve this impasse, as the survey suggests that public opinion thinks that Trump, and by extension the United States, holds the power to use sanctions, diplomacy or both to deal with North Korea."

More about

Trump-Kim summit NORTH KOREA United States of America
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can&#039;t wait
Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can't wait
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes
Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes
Inventor of guilt-free desserts, Jessica Prealpato, is world&#039;s top pastry chef
Inventor of guilt-free desserts, Jessica Prealpato, is world's top pastry chef
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again

SERVICES