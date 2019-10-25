Young at heart: The Spanish town where the old stay fit with Pokemon Go

At first, when she retired from a lifelong career in nursing in her native Spain, Joanna Perez Osuna struggled with a lack of purpose.

Then she found solace in a virtual world populated by "Pikachus", "Weedles" and "Smeargles".

Perez started playing Pokemon Go, the augmented-reality game that encourages players to travel around looking through their mobile phone cameras so they can collect animated creatures that "appear" in front of them.

Now the 75-year-old spends up to six hours a day walking the streets of of Badalona, a quiet Spanish town to the north of Barcelona, chasing after digital ghosts, dragons and monsters.

"I don't want to be stuck at home all afternoon watching television. I also don't want to sit around all day reflecting with people my age - I want to do something in the fresh air," Perez told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, chuckling.

As people live longer, the World Health Organisation predicts that one in five - 2 billion people - will be aged 60 or older by 2050, double that of 2015.

And aging populations all over the world are already putting pressure on healthcare, infrastructure, housing and other social services.

Finding surprising ways to keep older people mentally and physically healthy is a point of pride for Badalona, one of nearly 80 cities, towns and regions taking part in this year's European Innovation Partnership on Active and Healthy Ageing.

Launched by the European Commission in 2012, the partnership aims to improve the health and quality of life of older citizens, such as those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The initiative wants to add two years to the average healthy lifespan of European Union citizens by 2020 - which currently stands at about 64 years.

Anca Paduraru, the European Commission's spokeswoman for public health projects, said countries should see ageing as "an opportunity to innovate" and modernize health systems.