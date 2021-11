Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

CARACAS - Venezuela on Saturday (Nov 13) attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes.

The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as The System, would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.

The System counts some 350,000 children and youths among its rank, playing in a network of 180 orchestras.

Conductor Andres David Ascanio conducts musicians of Venezuela's National System of Youth Orchestras and Choirs during a concert as they try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in the world, in Caracas, Venezuela on Nov 13, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

Saturday's musicians, wearing white, played Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky's Marche Slave for 10 minutes at Caracas' military academy.

Conductor Andres David Ascanio looks on as musicians of Venezuela's National System of Youth Orchestras and Choirs take part in a concert to try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in the world, in Caracas, Venezuela on Nov 13, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

"It is a pleasure to be at the official attempt via video," Guinness expert Susana Reyes said.

The current record was set in Saint Petersburg, when 8,097 musicians played together.