YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste

A Chinese-born influencer in Spain was sentenced to 15 months in jail and ordered to pay €20,000 (S$30,600) for posting a YouTube video in which he offered a homeless man biscuits stuffed with toothpaste, a court said on Friday.

Kanghua Ren, known as ReSet, was found guilty of an offence against moral integrity in his video published in January 2017 on his channel and since removed, the Barcelona court said.

A screen grab from a video, since removed, where Kanghua Ren removes cream from Oreos and replaces it with toothpaste.

Photo: Youtube/ReSet

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail, which he is not likely to have to serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.