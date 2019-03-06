YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste

A screen grab from one of Kanghua Ren's YouTube videos.
PHOTO: Youtube/ReSet
AFP

A Chinese-born influencer in Spain was sentenced to 15 months in jail and ordered to pay €20,000 (S$30,600) for posting a YouTube video in which he offered a homeless man biscuits stuffed with toothpaste, a court said on Friday.

Kanghua Ren, known as ReSet, was found guilty of an offence against moral integrity in his video published in January 2017 on his channel and since removed, the Barcelona court said.

Photo: Youtube/ReSet
A screen grab from a video, since removed, where Kanghua Ren removes cream from Oreos and replaces it with toothpaste.
Photo: Youtube/ReSet

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail, which he is not likely to have to serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

Ren was also ordered to pay the money in compensation to the victim, and his channels are to be closed down for five years.

"Challenged" by one of his followers, Ren, who was 19 at the time, filmed himself removing cream from inside Oreo biscuits and replacing it with toothpaste.

Then he gave them to a Romanian beggar along with a €20 bill.

"Maybe I went a little far, but let's look at the positive side, it will help him clean his teeth, I don't think he has often brushed his teeth since he became poor," Ren told his followers, according to a court document.

The homeless man threw up, wrote the judge in her verdict dated Wednesday.

The video sparked an outcry, so Ren posted a new one in which he went back to see the man and gave him another €20 (US$22).

Photo: Youtube/ReSet
Kanghua Ren's YouTube channel was still available on Friday.
Photo: Youtube/ReSet

"If I had done this with a normal person, no one would have said a thing, but as he is a beggar people are complaining," he said in a message accompanying the video, according to the court document.

Police said Ren, who was among the 200 most influential Spanish-speaking personalities on YouTube at the time, then tried to stop the victim from making a complaint in exchange for €300 (US$335) and yet another video in which he would spend the night with him.

Police added he targeted other vulnerable people in other videos on his channel, from which he earned money through advertising.

"I do things for showmanship, people like anything morbid," he told the court.

On Friday, Ren's two YouTube channels, which respectively have more than 1.2 million and 250,000 followers, were still online.

More about

Youtube Jail term Moral values/ethics
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a &#039;lonely guy&#039;? Publicist claims interview was &#039;fabricated&#039;
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a 'lonely guy'? Publicist claims interview was 'fabricated'
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter&#039;s organs
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter's organs
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare

LIFESTYLE

Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES