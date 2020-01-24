Zimbabwe billionaire to pay doctors about $405 a month to end strike

HARARE, Zimbabwe - Striking junior doctors at Zimbabwe's state hospitals will end a four-month strike after accepting an offer from a telecoms billionaire to pay them a monthly allowance of about $300 (S$405.10) for six months, their union said on Thursday.

The doctors went on strike on Sept. 3 to protest against poor wages and a lack of adequate equipment and medicines, leaving many poor people unable to get treatment.

Junior doctors in Zimbabwe earn an average of just over $200 a month, including allowances.

Strive Masiyiwa, through his philanthropic arm Higher Life Foundation, last November set up a 100 million Zimbabwe dollar (S$149 million) fund for the striking doctors.

The doctors initially rejected that offer, saying it was not a permanent solution to their grievances.

Forbes estimates that Masiyiwa, who lives in Britain and owns Zimbabwe's biggest telecoms company, Econet Wireless, among other businesses, has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), which represents junior doctors, said its members should now apply to the fund while negotiations with the government continue.

"This is not a long-lasting solution but this is an opportunity for our members to go back to work and finish their training," Tawanda Zvakada, the ZHDA spokesman, said.