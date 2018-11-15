AsiaOne is hiring!

Nov 15, 2018

Do you consider yourself a great writer with a keen interest in entertainment and lifestyle genres?

AsiaOne is expanding our team, and we're on the lookout for experienced writers with the skills to make any story informative and engaging. It'll be a bonus if you are at the forefront of the latest news and trends.

So if you are a natural storyteller with an eye for a good story, we want you!

Interested applicants can send your CV to asiaone@mm2entertainment.com.

