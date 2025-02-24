Chef Bob creates his health 'recipe' with a Healthier SG GP – here's how it went

"If you feel ok, there is no point going for health screening". This is a common misconception deterring people from getting their health checked.

Reasons why one might avoid regular screenings could include the fear of discovering a negative outcome and assumptions that it takes time to keep up with appointments. Healthier SG, a national initiative, is here to help you navigate your preventive care journey with ease.

In this episode, follow Chef Bob, a culinary host and esteemed chef, as he brings you through his journey of enrolling in Healthier SG.

To learn how Healthier SG can help Singaporeans in their 40s like him, Bob visited Dr Precelia Lam, a Healthier SG General Practitioner (GP) from Raffles Medical who has assisted more than 300 Healthier SG enrollees in customising their health plans and supporting them in managing their health or conditions in the long-term.

Lam likens the Health Plan to "a recipe you and your family doctor create together".

"It gives you a clear picture of your health right now and changes you need to make to keep your health on track and prevent issues down the road", she explains.

Chef Bob, 44, says his son has motivated him to take charge of his health, and expressed his desire to boost his energy levels so that he can continue spending quality time with his 10 year old - a ball of vitality and youth.

With this in mind, Lam conducted medical checks to rule out chronic conditions, and recommended that he exercises for 30 minutes for five days a week, and consumes red meat in moderation. Chef Bob also worked with Lam to create a personalised Health Plan covering the following, which serves as an easy-to-follow guide and action plan to help him achieve his health goals:

Personalised health goals tailored to your needs

Recommended screenings and vaccinations

Lifestyle adjustments and community activities to support your health journey

Last but not least, his Health Plan will be readily available on the HealthHub app, making it easy to refer to it anytime, anywhere.

Are you doing enough for your health? Watch the video above to understand in-depth how you and your selected GP can help you craft a Health Plan. Enrol in Healthier SG here and book your first consultation.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Ministry of Health.

