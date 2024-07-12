10 stitches on head: Thai-Singaporean singer left bruised and battered in Bangkok from altercation over woman

Thai-Singaporean singer Kittisak "Hun" Boonsan was assaulted by a man in Bangkok who accused him of having an affair with his girlfriend.

Boonsan, 23, told police that he was dating a 29-year-old woman named Cream, a public relations officer for a restaurant who claimed to be single, Thai media outlet Thaiger reported on Tuesday.

At 1am on Monday (July 8), Boonsan recounted, Cream texted him to say she was drunk, and asked him to pick her up from the restaurant and send her home.

He took her back to her apartment in Nonthaburi and stayed there until 4am.

As he was leaving, he found that he wasn't able to exit the condominium premises as he didn't have a keycard. When he called Cream, a man, identified as Q, picked up instead.

According to Boonsan, Q told him that he and Cream would bring the keycard to him.

Injuries to face and head

When Q turned up, however, Boonsan was greeted by a flurry of punches.

Drunk and unable to defend himself, the singer received blows to his face, leaving him with bruises, according to a Shin Min Daily News report on Thursday. He also sustained injuries to the back of his head that required 10 stiches.

As a result, Boonsan was unable to work and his record label cancelled his contract to protect the company's image, Thaiger reported.

Boonsan told the police that he did not know Cream already had a boyfriend, or he would not have dated her, adding that the owner of the restaurant she worked at could back up his claim.

"Q should have spoken with me and handled the situation calmly instead of resorting to violence. He should take responsibility for his actions,'' Boonsan said.

Q told Thai media that he had a brief quarrel with Cream, but they never broke up. So when he found out that Boonsan had escorted her home, he flew into a rage and picked a fight with him.

'Unacceptable': Singer's mum

Q's actions have angered Boonsan's mother, who travelled from Singapore to Thailand after the incident.

"I want to ask him, 'Why did you cause so much harm?', she told Thai media. "They could have sat down and talked about it… It's unacceptable that something like this happened."

Shin Min, who said Boonsan helms a band named Hannah (transliteration), also reported that both parties had spoken with each other through police mediation.

It was agreed that Q would pay Boonsan 50,000 baht (S$1,860) as compensation. Q has requested for a week to get the money.

Cream declined to speak to the media, only saying that she has been suspended indefinitely by the restaurant, Shin Min reported.

