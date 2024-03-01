'He chucked a can of Coke at us': 2 Singaporeans allegedly harassed by teens in Ireland

While on holiday in Ireland, two Singaporean women were allegedly harassed by four teens.

Enraged by the encounter, a woman named Jolyn and her friend took to TikTok to recount the incident, which they described as a "hate crime".

The women shared that they were dining at a Chinese restaurant in Dublin when four boys, believed to be aged between 11 and 14, sat near them.

While the pair were talking to each other, the boys suddenly interrupted their conversation, said Jolyn. The boys then started repeatedly asking for their Snapchat usernames.

When the women continued to ignore them, the group of boys allegedly commented on their race.

In a clip filmed by the Singaporeans, a boy can be heard asking the women's ages and pressing them for an answer.

Vexed by the persistent questions, Jolyn and her friend retorted that they were "30" and "double your age" and left the restaurant.

Teens became more aggressive

However, the teens became "so much more aggressive" and continued to hound them, said Jolyn.

One of the boys then touched her shoulder and used a chair to prevent her friend from leaving.

"I grabbed the chair and just pulled [it away]," she narrated in the video. "Then the boy who was sitting beside [my friend] was like, 'I'm gonna chuck this can of Coke'."

Just as the duo were leaving the eatery, the boy threw the canned drink at them, nearly hitting Jolyn.

"He chucked a can of Coke at us, and it brushed my hair. Some of the Coke touched my hair," she recounted.

The drink also stained the back of Jolyn's jacket, added her friend.

"I got damn angry, I was like 'Oh my god'," ranted Jolyn.

She added in the comments section that the waiters at the restaurant did not witness the incident as she and her friend were seated outside.

Jolyn told 8world that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday (Feb 27), was their first encounter with racism.

Although she was enraged after the teens hurled the canned drink at her, Jolyn said they decided not to pursue the matter as they were outnumbered by the group of boys.

The women returned to their hotel afterwards.

Jolyn and her friend are currently on an exchange programme in the UK and had travelled to Ireland for a three-day holiday.

AsiaOne has contacted Jolyn for more information.

