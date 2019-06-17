12 killed in Indonesia bus crash after passenger argument

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP

JAKARTA - Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured in an Indonesian traffic accident after a bus passenger tried to wrest control of the steering wheel following an argument with the driver, police said.

The accident happened at around 1am today when the coach swerved into oncoming traffic on a toll road in West Java, smashing into two cars and causing a truck to roll.

Some 43 people were injured in the multi-vehicle accident and rushed to hospital, police said.

"In the middle of the journey, a passenger attempted to forcibly take control of the steering wheel... and the bus then lost control," Atik Suswanti, the head of the Majalengka police traffic unit, told AFP.

The 29-year-old passenger was severely injured, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear if the bus driver survived.

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.

In September, at least 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine in West Java's Sukabumi region.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist dies after accident involving Tower Transit bus in Jurong

More about

Accidents - Traffic deaths bus
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Father&#039;s Day 2019: Here&#039;s how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Father's Day 2019: Here's how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Girls&#039; Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns

SERVICES