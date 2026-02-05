2 injured after birthday balloons burst into flames in Mumbai lift

Two people suffered burns after a fiery explosion occurred in the lift of a residential building in Mumbai, India, on Monday (Feb 2).

According to Times of India, the blast originated from a bag of gas-filled balloons which were brought into the elevator. They were intended for a birthday celebration, the report added.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman and a deliveryman holding the transparent bag of balloons enter the lift, with another man seen following closely behind.

Within seconds, the balloons erupt into a ball of flames, seemingly engulfing the occupants as they frantically stumble out of the elevator.

Two of the occupants who suffered burns have been identified as 32-year-old deliveryman Raju Kumar Mahato, and the woman, Himani Tapriya, 21.

A case of negligence has been filed against the owner of the shop, with police investigating the type of gas used in the balloons.

While helium is non-flammable, hydrogen gas is highly flammable but still used by some local vendors due to its cheaper cost, reported news outlet News18.

