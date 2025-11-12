7 homemade bombs were planted in mosque last week, Indonesian police say

JAKARTA — Indonesian police found as many as seven homemade explosive devices at the site of a mosque bombing in Jakarta last week, four of which went off, police said on Tuesday (Nov 11), adding that the suspect was a "lone wolf" and not part of any "terror network".

The explosions during Friday prayers last week left 96 people injured, with three of them remaining in a serious condition, Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told journalists. The bombs were detonated using a remote control, he said.

Edi did not name the suspect, and referred to him as a "child facing the law". Last week, police said the suspect was a 17-year-old student at an adjacent school, and an investigation was underway into his background and motive.

Police found a toy weapon at the scene with inscriptions, which was displayed at the briefing on Tuesday.

Edi described the accused student as "closed" and "reclusive".

