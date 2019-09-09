74-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India

After 74 years, Yerramatti Mangayamma is finally a mother.

From the Indian city of Guntur, Mangayamma gave birth to twin girls via C-section on Thursday (Sept 5).

No one was happier than her own mother, Devalla Tulasamma.

She said: "My daughter, at last, became a mother. We will look after the children. No problem with that. There are people to support. I have been here for the past eight months."

"I always wanted a granddaughter, now I have two. I am very happy."

Mangayamma and her husband were married in 1962 but were unable to produce children... until now that is, thanks to in vitro fertilization treatment.

Mother and twins are reportedly doing well.

