8 people hurt in explosion at South Korea military base, Yonhap says

SEOUL — An explosion at a South Korean military base in a region near the border with North Korea has injured eight people, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday (Sept 10).

Two of the injured had severe burns, but no one was in a critical condition, Yonhap said.

A local fire official confirmed the explosion but did not provide further details, since fire authorities were currently working on the incident.

The blast in Paju was believed to have been caused by explosives used for training, Yonhap said, citing South Korea's military.

The defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

