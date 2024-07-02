Award Banner
9 killed after car drives into crowd near Seoul city hall
Police and rescuers stand next to a car involved in accident that resulted in several people killed and injured in central Seoul, South Korea July 1, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 01, 2024 10:14 PM

A car hit pedestrians near Seoul city hall, killing nine people and injuring at least four, South Korean media reports said, citing police and fire officials.

A police official told Reuters officers were investigating at the scene, and declined to give further information.

YTN TV reported that the vehicle rammed into pedestrians standing on the crosswalk after hitting two other cars.

A police officer was administering CPR to a person on the ground at the site of the accident, according to a video provided by a witness to Reuters.

