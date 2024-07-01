Motorcyclist killed after being trapped under bus on BKE

SINGAPORE — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after he was trapped under a bus on June 30.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint at 2.10pm.

The motorcyclist was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police added that the motorcyclist was taken conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Videos posted on social media show SCDF officers and members of the public trying to help the victim, who was trapped under the right side of the bus.

The Straits Times understands that it is not a local bus.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

The 136 fatalities figure is the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths.

In the Traffic Police's (TP) annual statistics report released on Feb 20, 2024, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities, while elderly pedestrians made up nearly 20 per cent.

