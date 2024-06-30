Overtaking Volkswagen Golf crashes into van along TPE, flipping both

A speeding Volkswagen Golf crashed into a van early Sunday morning (June 30), causing both cars to flip.

A video of the incident, which happened at around 5.06am along the Tampines Expressway (TPE), was uploaded onto Facebook group Singapore Roads accident.com on the same day.

In the clip, a white Volkswsgen Golf can be seen speeding. It then crashes into a black van ahead of it, causing both vehicles to flip over.

In the process, sparks flew and the black vehicle tumbled to the side of the road.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said that on June 30, at about 5.10am, they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van along TPE towards Changi Airport.

A 25-year-old male van driver and his 54-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital. A 19-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink driving and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

In the comments section, shocked netizens berated the driver of the white Golf for his actions.

"You wrecked havoc to the lives of others who are innocent!" she wrote.

Several accused the the driver of the Volkswsgen Golf of being drunk during the accident, while some wondered if they had been using their phone or racing with another car.

Another netizen pointed out that the driver of the Golf may have misjudged the gap between the cars.

