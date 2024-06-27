9, including 3 kids, taken to hospital after accident in Tanah Merah involving 2 cars

Nine people were taken to the hospital after an accident between two cars at the junction of Tanah Merah Kechil Road and New Upper Changi Road on Thursday (June 27) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that two male car drivers, aged 44 and 57, and seven car passengers aged four to 77, were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Three of the passengers are children, including a four-year-old.

According to footage of the accident taken by AsiaOne around 11am, a white vehicle is flipped on its side, and a dark blue car with a dented hood is nearby.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance is also at the scene. A young boy is standing on the kerb.

SCDF personnel is seen helping five other people, including a young girl, out of the flipped car. After taking them to the kerb, they are checked by an SCDF personnel carrying a medical bag.

A man in a black shirt is also seen limping away after closing the door of the blue car.

At one point, according to an eyewitness, smoke came out from the white vehicle for about a minute, forcing the SCDF personnel to quickly retreat for a while before resuming the rescue efforts.

ALSO READ: BMW crashes into void deck at Yishun, waking residents

khooyihang@asiaone.com