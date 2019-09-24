Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

PHOTO: The Straits Times illustration
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

She walked into a clinic for a nutritional shot and lost her baby a day later.

A gynaecologist in Seoul, South Korea, has mistakenly performed an abortion on a woman after mixing up patients' medical charts.

The victim, a Vietnamese national, was six weeks into her pregnancy when she was injected with anaesthesia and underwent the procedure on Aug 7 without her knowledge.

When the woman returned to the clinic the next day for help over bloody discharge, she was told that the embryo had been aborted.

Both nurse and doctor involved did not check her identity before carrying out the operation, Yonhap reported.

The police detained the pair on Monday (Sept 23) to assist with investigations into a case of medical negligence.

"The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault," an official said.

According to The Korea Herald, the surgery room doubled up as a treatment room, which might have contributed to the confusion.

Remarkably, since the woman could not give consent to a procedure she was oblivious to, the duo cannot be charged with the offence of abortion without consent.

Abortion is currently illegal in South Korea unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or the foetus is endangering the woman's life.

Under the ban, a woman found guilty of getting an abortion may be jailed for a year and fined.

In April, the country's constitutional court ordered for the ban to be lifted.

It was a move welcomed by many women, as well as the Korean Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, which said: "This ruling will ensure women's rights to health."

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
abortion Pregnancies Medical negligence

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Monk jailed 5 months for molesting woman in Geylang
Monk jailed 5 months for molesting woman in Geylang
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
3 arrested for slashing 2 women with penknife, robbing them of 5 phones in Ang Mo Kio
3 arrested for slashing 2 women with penknife, robbing them of 5 phones in Ang Mo Kio
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death

LIFESTYLE

I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale

SERVICES