Bangkok shooting: Gunman opens fire at popular market in Chatuchak, killing at least 6

At least six people are dead following a shooting at a farmer's market in Bangkok on Monday (July 28), Thai police reportedly said.

The incident occurred at Or Tor Kor Market, located just opposite the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Four security guards at the market as well as a woman were killed, reported Reuters.

Bangkok Post reported that the shooting occurred around 12.40pm.

The gunman, who was wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, was found dead on a bench inside the market. Police identified him as 61-year-old Noi Praidaen based on the identity card he was carrying.

"[The] police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district where the incident occurred, told AFP.

According to broadcaster Thai PBS, two women were injured and have been taken to hospital.

No tourists were killed or injured in the shooting incident, said Sanong Saengmani, a police official in Bangkok's Bang Sue district, where the market that mainly sells agricultural produce is located, Reuters reported.

Gun violence and gun ownership are not uncommon in Thailand.

