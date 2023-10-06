Beautiful South Korean volleyball player, dashing Chinese cop turning heads at Asian Games

Only one of them is a competitor, but both caught the public's attention at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Shin Ji-eun, 22, is one of the talented few representing South Korea in beach volleyball - and while she's undeniably skilled, it was her good looks that stole the show.

Between Sept 19 and 22, Shin competed - in a bikini, as per beach volleyball - in the Games, and photos of her were shared in the online community forum FMKorea.

Netizens were stunned by her alluring beauty and slim physique, with some even hoping that she'd get more airtime on TV.

Unfortunately for them, that moment never came to pass as South Korea didn't make it past the preliminary stages of the competition.

Addressing her participation and her eventual loss, Shin shared on Instagram: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my coach and everyone who supported me... I am most grateful to each and every [teammate over the years], even in this difficult situation.

"Participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games and being able to play under the Taegeuk (symbolic of South Korea) symbol felt like a dream to me and I was very happy.

"On the other hand, I feel heartbroken that the precious opportunity I have been waiting for for a long time has come to an end due to my lack of experience... I will learn a lot from this and become better," she said.

Shin wasn't the only one to catch the public's eyes, however.

Out on the streets of Hangzhou, a man earned the online moniker of "Most handsome police officer".

At 1.85m tall, this officer towers over most pedestrians, allowing him to keep a watchful eye on passers-by and maintaining the peace.

He's also drawn comparisons to singer Kenny Kwan and actor Hu Yi Tian.

Looking sharp in his uniform, the officer said in an interview with Chinese media that some people had double-takes when they see him - but he was also humble about it.

Stating that he was just doing his job and keeping everyone safe, the man reminded the public to approach officers if they need assistance.

"All of us officers are handsome," he quipped.

