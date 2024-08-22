Blast at India pharma factory kills 15 and injures 40, official says

HYDERABAD, India — At least 15 people were killed in an explosion on Aug 21 at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state, a district government official said.

"Death toll as of now is 15 and is likely to go up. Nearly 40 people have been injured. Rescue operations (are) under way," police district superintendent M. Deepika told Reuters.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences' 16ha manufacturing unit that has been operational since 2019 in the state's Anakapalli district, according to district collector Vijaya Krishnan.

"The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals... it appears that there could have been a blast at the chemical reactor," Krishnan's office told Reuters, adding that the blast occurred during lunchtime at the unit.

Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state government has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

In 2023, two people were killed, and five others were injured in a similar fire accident that broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma in the Anakapalli district.

[[nid:685752]]