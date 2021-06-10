BTS meal mania in Indonesia forces McDonald's outlets to close over Covid-19 fears

McDonald's had to close several outlets in Indonesia on Wednesday (June 9) as delivery riders swarmed the restaurants to pick up orders of the newly launched BTS meal.

At least 13 outlets across the country were shut down by authorities, including five in Jakarta, Indonesian media reported.

“We temporarily closed four of six McDonald's stores here in Semarang for a couple of days," Fajar Purwoto, the city's public order agency head told AFP.

"I don't want Semarang to be in the Covid-19 red zone again".

In a number of Twitter posts, huge crowds of food delivery personnel could be seen at the fast-food giant's outlets, jostling with each other as they picked up the food within the restaurants as well as forming snaking queues outside.

Nih antrian BTS MEAL pic.twitter.com/FUAe2QAVOC — JAKARTA KERAS (@jakartaakeras) June 9, 2021

We can only order through their delivery hotline, drive thru, or online delivery services. So there are a lot of motorcycle taxi drivers ordering the BTS Meal today (they are the ones with the green jacket). pic.twitter.com/eAcZ5uLpye — Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ 🧈 (@almostdita) June 9, 2021

im gonna cry the online drivers are so CUTE they r literally cheering each other for successfully getting the btsmeal for their order😭

pic.twitter.com/WVpXT70hQT — j-h✿pe⁷ (@jhopeternal) June 9, 2021

According to Indonesia's Covid-19 task force, the country is one of the worst-hit nations in Asia, with a total number of 1.87 million cases to date.

The BTS meal, which consists of chicken McNuggets, french fries, cajun and sweet chilli sauces and a drink, was released in Indonesia on June 9.

ALSO READ: McDonald's BTS meal packaging has fans creating 'shrines' and resellers making quick bucks in Malaysia

xavierpoh@asiaone.com