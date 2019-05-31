Burning tyres: The murky oil business polluting parts of Asia

A pile of used tyres is pictured at a pyrolysis unit in Jokhabad industrial area in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on May 9, 2019.

PASIR GUDANG, Malaysia/JOKHABAD, India - When local investigators scoured a riverbed in southern Malaysia for clues in a chemical dumping case that hospitalised over 1,000 people earlier this year, they found a cocktail of toxins, including a colourless liquid commonly secreted when tyres are recycled.

That led environment officials and police to a small firm called P Tech Resources involved in pyrolysis - a business of burning old tyres to make low-grade oil that industry sources say is also common elsewhere in South-east Asia, China and India.

Police have charged a lorry driver and all three of P Tech's directors for violating a law prohibiting the illegal dumping of waste. The firm's directors and the firm also each face 15 charges for offences related to waste controls and air pollution brought by the environment department.

They have all denied wrongdoing. Lawyers representing them and local police declined comment, citing ongoing court proceedings.

Reuters was not able to reach the three directors of P Tech or the company secretary, the only four company officials listed in documents filed with Malaysia's companies regulator. Its premises were closed and calls to its registered office went unanswered.

The documents show P Tech, registered in 2017, manufactures and trades tyre oils.

Done properly, in a controlled environment, tyre pyrolysis has been lauded by the recycling industry as a green way of turning a complex waste into a useful energy source. In this process, tyres are heated in the absence of oxygen and the gases released are condensed into a low-quality oil that can be used in asphalt or fuel oil, depending on its purity.