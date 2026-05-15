China wants Strait of Hormuz open without restrictions, USTR Greer tells Bloomberg News

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday (May 15) that Chinese officials made clear the US-China summit that it wants to see the Strait of Hormuz reopen without restrictions or tolls and that Beijing will act pragmatically to limit military support for Iran.

"It's really important for China to have the Strait of Hormuz open, no tolling, no military control, and that was clear from the meeting. So we welcome that," Greer told Bloomberg television in a live interview from Beijing, where he participated in meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"With respect to Chinese involvement with Iran, our view is the Chinese are being very pragmatic, and they don't want to be on the wrong side of this," Greer added.

"They want to see peace in that area. President Trump wants to see peace in that area. So we have a lot of confidence that they will do what they can to limit any kind of material support for Iran."

[[nid:735710]]