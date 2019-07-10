Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules fail to quell unrest

A People's Liberation Army soldier warns anti-government protesters during a demonstration outside Osborn Barracks in Hong Kong on Oct 6, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

HONG KONG - Chinese soldiers issued a warning to Hong Kong protesters on Sunday (Oct 6) who shone lasers at their barracks in the city, in the first direct interaction with mainland military forces in four months of anti-government demonstrations.

The stand-off with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) came after rallies attended by tens of thousands of protesters earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes in several locations.

Police fired tear gas and baton-charged the crowds, while some demonstrators threw bricks and petrol bombs at police as night fell.

Protesters concealed their faces in defiance of colonial-era emergency laws invoked by the authorities on Friday, which banned face masks.

Protesters face a maximum of one year in jail for breaking the mask ban.

Police made their first arrests under the new rules, detaining scores of people. Officers tied their wrists with cable and unmasked their faces before placing them on buses.

Some protesters lay in foetal positions on the ground, their wrists tied behind their backs, after being subdued with pepper spray and batons.

"The anti-mask law just fuels our anger and more people will come on to the street," Lee, a university student wearing a blue mask, said on Sunday, as he marched on Hong Kong island.

"We are not afraid of the new law, we will continue fighting. We will fight for righteousness. I put on the mask to tell the government that I'm not afraid of tyranny." China's Hong Kong military garrison warned a crowd of a few hundred protesters they could be arrested for targeting its barracks walls with laser lights.

It was the first direct interaction between the PLA and protesters.

Chinese military personnel standing on the roof of the building held up a sign in English and Chinese which read: "Warning. You are in breach of the law. You may be prosecuted."

The troops in fatigues also shone spotlights on the crowd and used binoculars and cameras to monitor protesters. The protesters eventually dispersed.

In August, Beijing moved thousands of troops across the border into Hong Kong in an operation state news agency Xinhua described at the time as a routine "rotation".

But the PLA has remained in barracks since the protests started, leaving Hong Kong's police force to deal with the massive and often violent protests in the Asian financial hub.

The PLA's top brass has warned violence is "absolutely impermissible".

Authorities had braced for two major protests on Sunday, fearing a recurrence of Friday night's violent protests which saw the Asian financial centre virtually shut down the next day.

Only hours after Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago, mask-wearing protesters took to the streets on Friday, setting subway stations on fire, smashing mainland China banks and clashing with police.

The rallies on Sunday on Hong Kong island and across the harbour in Kowloon had been largely peaceful until police began to try and disperse the crowds, saying they were participating in unlawful assemblies, blocking major roads, and ordered protesters to leave immediately.

Hong Kong's four months of protests have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power six years ago.

What started as opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill has swelled into a pro-democracy movement against what is seen as Beijing's increasing grip on the city, undermining its"one country, two systems" status promised when Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

China dismisses the accusation, saying foreign governments, including Britain and the United States, have fanned anti-China sentiment.

Protesters on Sunday chanted "Hong Kongers, revolt" and "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", as riot police monitored them from overhead walkways and footbridges, some taking photographs and filming the marchers.

Protesters handed out face masks to encourage people to defy the ban. As the day wore on protesters started to target subway stations and China banks, just as they did on Friday, which forced the unprecedented closure of the city's metro railway.

A branch of China Construction Bank near Prince Edward station was vandalised on Sunday with "No China" sprayed on it's wall. Wan Chai station, closed with a neon sign saying serious vandalism, had a protester sheet draped over it which read: "this way to HELL".

Protesters set alight a blaze at the Mong Kok MTR station, with a placard nearby reading: "If we burn, you burn with us".

The current "precarious situation", which endangered public safety, left no timely solution but the anti-mask law, Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's chief secretary, wrote on his blog on Sunday.

He urged people to oppose violence ahead of grassroots district council elections set for Nov. 24.

Four months of protests has pushed the Asian financial hub to the brink of its first recession in a decade.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan in a blog on Sunday said despite recent obstacles, the banking system remained sound and the financial market was functioning well.

"Hong Kong will not implement foreign exchange controls. The Hong Kong dollar can be exchanged freely and capital can come in and out freely. This is the solemn guarantee of the Basic Law," said Chan.

More about
Hong Kong china Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Iran arrests Angelina Jolie-lookalike Instagram star for &#039;blasphemy&#039;: Report
Iran arrests Angelina Jolie-lookalike Instagram star for 'blasphemy': Report
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
The Online Citizen article, editor Terry Xu&#039;s Facebook post contain falsehoods: MCI and MinLaw
The Online Citizen article, editor Terry Xu's Facebook post contain falsehoods: MCI and MinLaw
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Your next long weekend destination - Penang, Malaysia
Your next long weekend destination - Penang, Malaysia

LIFESTYLE

5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES