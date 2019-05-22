Chinese woman delays flight for daughter to continue duty-free shopping spree at Bangkok airport

160 passengers onboard a Spring Airline flight were left to wait for half an hour at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport, after a Chinese woman prevented the plane from taking off.

The cause of the holdup? Her daughter was not done with her shopping spree at the duty-free zone.

The Shanghai-bound flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 3.30am on May 15, was forced to be delayed because of this incident.

According to reports, the mother appeared to be very emotional as she laid on the plane's aerobridge to prevent the plane from closing its doors and taking off.

Meanwhile, her daughter was still shopping at the airport's 24-hour duty-free zone.

A video of the incident was originally posted on Chinese social media platform Douyin, where it has been making its rounds on the Internet.

The clip, seemingly filmed by a traveller on the flight, shows many other passengers who were frustrated by the commotion.

Amongst the chaos, a crew member can be heard explaining that a woman had fallen ill on the aerobridge, but he was cut off by irate passengers who could not wait any longer.

Photo: Screengrab from Douyin video

One part of the clip even showed an airport official standing beside someone who looked like they were sitting on the aerobridge.

The red-eye flight eventually landed at Shanghai's Pudong airport at 9.14am, one hour behind schedule.

In a statement to Daily Mail, Spring Airlines confirmed that the incident had taken place.

They shared that the passenger had tried to prevent the cabin doors from closing and claimed that her daughter had already called the airport police to ask the entire flight to wait for her.

Enraged Weibo users did not take to fiasco kindly, with many calling on the Chinese tourism authority to blacklist the duo and for the airline to take action against unruly passengers.

Previously, a woman in China was detained after she tossed coins into the plane's engine for good luck.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com