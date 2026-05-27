Competition for Changi? Hong Kong Airport opens 'world’s most digitally advanced terminal'

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is taking the fight to Singapore and Dubai as it opens its new Terminal 2 (T2) on Wednesday (May 27).

At a briefing on May 22 before the official opening, operators claimed it to be world’s most digitally-advanced terminal, according to Bloomberg.

Use of artificial intelligence, robotics and facial scanning technology are expected to aid in processing up to 30 million passengers a year.

The terminal boasts 58 self-check-in kiosks and 68 bag-drop facilities powered by AI and facial recognition software, in addition to 108 manual check-in counters.

A look at T2 on HKIA's Instagram page shows it to be spacious with a largely white theme. There are large displays showing marine life and a variety of eateries including Jollibee and McDonald's.

The departure hall is "a bright, spacious environment paired with dynamic digital content, upgraded self‑service facilities, and a range of dining and shopping options", according to the May 26 post.

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South China Morning Post reported that around 4,200 passengers are expected on T2's opening day, with authorities reporting smooth operations.

While many passengers praised the terminal for its efficiency, others had complaints about navigating from the old terminal and asked for clearer signage.

Passengers checking in at T2 will still be boarding flights from Terminal 1 to begin with, using the airport’s Automated People Mover system, according to Travel Weekly Australia.

27 boarding gates will be added at the future T2 concourse, which is due to open in 2027.

Aiming for 100 million passenger capacity

According to Airports Council International (ACI) World, Dubai International Airport was the world's second-busiest airport in 2025, and busiest in terms of international travellers with over 95 million people passing through its gates.

Singapore's Changi came fourth in the latter, with 69.4 million international travellers.

Bloomberg reported that the new terminal at HKIA is part of a US$14.5 billion (S$18.52 billion) expansion to increase capacity to 100 million passengers a year.

With conflict in the Middle East disrupting travel to regional hubs like Dubai and Doha, Asian airports like Singapore, Seoul and now Hong Kong are looking to step up and capitalise.

The new terminal at Hong Kong is the latest upgrade since 2024 saw the airport start simultaneous use of its three runways.

T2 will house 15 mostly budget and regional airlines, with Hong Kong Airlines being the first operator to relocate to checking passengers in from Terminal 1 on opening day.

According to the airport's Instagram page, Air Asia, Batik Air Malaysia, Hainan Airlines and Thai Lion Air are moving in on May 28.

The other carriers to relocate in early June are Cambodia Airways, IndiGo, VietJet Air, Bangkok Airways, Greater Bay Airlines, Jeju Air, Cebu Pacific Air and HK Express.

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drimac@asiaone.com