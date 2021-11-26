Cops tell titillating Thai street vendor to cover up, internet creeps over her pics

You won't see snacks the same way again — or specifically, the person selling them — unless you have been snacking with your eyes.

A street vendor in Chiang Mai, Thailand has stirred the internet's imagination this week with her creative way of attracting customers.

Wearing nothing underneath her cardigan — with a pin barely keeping it together— the 23-year-old has been selling Thai pancakes, a popular street snack, or better known to locals as khanom Tokyo.

And it appears that her sweet treats have brought all the men to her stall.

According to a Thai publication, many stopped and stared, and a passing motorcyclist even crashed his bike.

On Thursday (Nov 23), local police told the street vendor, whose name is Aranya Apaiso or Olive, that she was dressed too sexily. They also warned her about maintaining social distance with her customers, Coconuts Bangkok reported.

She was ordered to wear a bra by a local official.

In a post by a Thai Facebook page, with over 13,000 comments and 17,000 shares, you can see her at work preparing the snacks.

The young woman used to sell clothes online but decided to start selling snacks due to the pandemic, Thai media reported.

