Thailand urges calm over Singapore's Covid-19 surge, says variant already circulating

The Thai public has been urged not to panic over the latest Covid-19 spike in Singapore, according to the country's Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Sunday (May 24).

Thai's health officials pointed out that NB.1.8.1 variant behind much of the concern has already been circulating in Thailand and is now the country’s dominant strain, reported The Nation.

This comes as 12,700 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Singapore between May 10 and May 16, up from 8,000 cases the previous week.

Thailand, on the other hand, recorded 3,642 cumulative Covid-19 cases and one death from January 1 to May 23, DDC director-general Dr Montien Kanasawat said.

Although reported cases have risen over the past month, but the number remains below the five-year median, he added.

Most Covid-19 patients reported in Thailand this year were aged 30 to 35, followed by those aged 60 and above, and people aged 20 to 29.

Dr Montien added that the NB.1.8.1 virus is easier to transmit and better able to evade immunity, but there is still no evidence that this causes more severe illness.

The DDC advised the public to wash their hands regularly, wear a mask in crowded places, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid close contact with people showing respiratory symptoms.

Covid-19 in Thailand is now treated as an endemic or seasonal communicable disease.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com