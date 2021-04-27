Daily roundup: 7-year-old Taiwanese boy in coma after allegedly being thrown over 20 times in judo class - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 7-year-old Taiwanese boy in coma after allegedly being thrown over 20 times in judo class
A seven-year-old boy fell into a coma after he was allegedly thrown to the ground more than 20 times during a judo lesson... » READ MORE
2. Restaurant's reply to 3-year-old negative review triggers mixed reactions
While negative reviews aren't uncommon in business, imagine a customer bearing a grudge even after three years... » READ MORE
3. A night of celebration, a month of preparation: Jesseca Liu shows us her Star Awards journey
"How do the female artistes prepare for Star Awards? Star Awards only lasts for a night, but it takes a long time to prepare. Normally we will start a month before and we will exercise, take care of our skin, choose our outfits, and watch our diet"... » READ MORE
4. Travel ban loophole? Packages offering access to Singapore from India via third country spark Covid-19 concerns
But in the face of the recent travel ban that bars entry to those who have been in India in the past 14 days, these packages have become a cause of concern for locals... » READ MORE
