Daily roundup: 7-year-old Taiwanese boy in coma after allegedly being thrown over 20 times in judo class - and other top stories today

1. 7-year-old Taiwanese boy in coma after allegedly being thrown over 20 times in judo class

A seven-year-old boy fell into a coma after he was allegedly thrown to the ground more than 20 times during a judo lesson... » READ MORE

2. Restaurant's reply to 3-year-old negative review triggers mixed reactions

Facebook/Lagnaa Barefoot Dining

While negative reviews aren't uncommon in business, imagine a customer bearing a grudge even after three years... » READ MORE

3. A night of celebration, a month of preparation: Jesseca Liu shows us her Star Awards journey

Instagram/jesssseca

"How do the female artistes prepare for Star Awards? Star Awards only lasts for a night, but it takes a long time to prepare. Normally we will start a month before and we will exercise, take care of our skin, choose our outfits, and watch our diet"... » READ MORE

4. Travel ban loophole? Packages offering access to Singapore from India via third country spark Covid-19 concerns

Instagram/Sazy Lanka Tours

But in the face of the recent travel ban that bars entry to those who have been in India in the past 14 days, these packages have become a cause of concern for locals... » READ MORE

