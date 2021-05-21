Daily roundup: 75 unlinked Covid-19 cases raise concerns of undetected infections - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 75 unlinked Covid-19 cases in Singapore in past 2 weeks raising concerns of undetected reservoirs of infections

Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, cited the rise in unlinked cases when announcing tightened restrictions... » READ MORE

2. Self-collect and save: A cheat sheet to F&B promotions when you collect your own food in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

PHOTOS: Instagram/soicandysg, Instagram/fatbellysg

Need a handy guide? We've scoured the internet and compiled the best ones in this list... » READ MORE

3. There are mean people in showbiz: Emma Thompson shares inspiration behind her villainous role in Disney's new film Cruella

PHOTO: Disney

Disney's new movie Cruella may be an origin story for the titular villainess, but it is as much the Baroness' story... » READ MORE

4. Neighbours who chanted 'Virus, virus!' and harassed nurse's family charged on May 21

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab

Getting sprayed with disinfectant and hearing shouts of "virus, virus" when returning home would cause any frontline worker distress... » READ MORE