Daily roundup: 75 unlinked Covid-19 cases raise concerns of undetected infections - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 75 unlinked Covid-19 cases in Singapore in past 2 weeks raising concerns of undetected reservoirs of infections
Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, cited the rise in unlinked cases when announcing tightened restrictions... » READ MORE
2. Self-collect and save: A cheat sheet to F&B promotions when you collect your own food in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)
Need a handy guide? We've scoured the internet and compiled the best ones in this list... » READ MORE
3. There are mean people in showbiz: Emma Thompson shares inspiration behind her villainous role in Disney's new film Cruella
Disney's new movie Cruella may be an origin story for the titular villainess, but it is as much the Baroness' story... » READ MORE
4. Neighbours who chanted 'Virus, virus!' and harassed nurse's family charged on May 21
Getting sprayed with disinfectant and hearing shouts of "virus, virus" when returning home would cause any frontline worker distress... » READ MORE