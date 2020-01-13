Daily roundup: 9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Merry Men Interiors
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

HDB Executive Maisonette (EM) homes are like the unicorns of the Singapore property scene-embodying a certain magical quality that has everyone wanting one of them... » READ MORE

2. ​Ringgit, oh ringgit

Photo: Reuters

Fast forward to 2020 and the THB/MYR rate was last seen at 13.5047, which basically suggests that the ringgit has weakened some 36.7 per cent against the baht... » READ MORE

3. Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (left) has called a family meeting to discuss the decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior royals. Photo: AP

They did not consult the 93-year-old monarch or other members of the family before making their announcement on a new website, sussexroyal.com, a move which hurt and disappointed the queen and other royals, according to a royal source... » READ MORE

4. A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar

Mandopop king Jay Chou paid the bill for fans that he met at Atlas bar on Jan 11, 2020. Photo: Instagram/jaychou

The Mandopop king, who held his concerts at the National Stadium on Friday (Jan 10) and Saturday, told his fans on Friday to take note of his Instagram... » READ MORE

