Daily roundup: Actor Lawrence Wong reveals stunning minimalistic toilet in his new home — and other top stories today

1. Actor Lawrence Wong reveals stunning minimalistic toilet in his new home

He told AsiaOne in an interview in January that he's keeping the interior design for his new house a secret until the big reveal in the near future. Is the wait over?... » READ MORE

2. 'China's Most Beautiful Interpreter' becomes an internet hit after Alaska summit

A handout photo. Chinese interpreter Zhang Jing. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The popularity of a Chinese interpreter has soared because of her cool handling of State Councillor Yang Jiechi's 15-minute opening remarks... » READ MORE

3. Bukit Merah residents raise a stink after finding balls of poop thrown outside their windows

A resident points out where they found the 'mystery packages'. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Residents living on the lower levels of an HDB block along Jalan Klinik found several foul-smelling 'mystery parcels' outside their windows... » READ MORE

4. New mum's post on husband being of no help goes viral, netizens call him 'monkey'

PHOTO: Pexels

As a Reddit user named lizquizbluesclues recently shared in her now-viral post, the reality of being a new mum to her two-month-old... » READ MORE

