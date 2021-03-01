Daily roundup: This adorable Japanese chef who whips up equally adorable food is going viral on TikTok — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This adorable Japanese chef who whips up equally adorable food is going viral on TikTok

The incredibly good-looking man from Japan is known for posting pictures and videos of... » READ MORE

2. Why Singapore's $25b coronavirus Jobs Support Scheme is the envy of Asia

PHOTO: Reuters

Singapore has pulled off the sort of wage subsidy scheme many other countries can only dream of. How? Analysts suggest it’s... » READ MORE

3. True story: 'I'm 38 years old and I have no savings'

PHOTO: Pixabay

"It’s not that I don’t earn a lot; I do. In fact, I make about $7,000 a month"... » READ MORE

4. Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

PHOTO: Reuters

Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (Feb 28), six months after his death... » READ MORE

