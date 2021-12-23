Daily roundup: After almost 20 years, Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers the emotionally satisfying closure we need - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. After almost 20 years, Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers the emotionally satisfying closure we need

While Far From Home served as a soft coda to Phase 3, No Way Home marks the soft start to Phase 4 with the biggest and most direct impact on... » READ MORE

2. 'Who are you!' Employer catches intruder in bed with Indonesian maid

PHOTO: Screengrab from Lianhe Wanbao

Wang shared that her husband saw a man lying next to the Indonesian woman, and he was clad only in a pair of boxer shorts. Wang's husband immediately snapped awake and shouted... » READ MORE

3. Vivian Hsu defends herself again after Li Jinglei hints she's involved with ex-husband Wang Leehom

A gathering involving Vivian Hsu (third from left), Wang Leehom (second from right) and other friends at the actress' place in September came under much scrutiny. PHOTO: Facebook/VivianHsu

In an explosive expose last week, Lee, 35, had mentioned one of Wang's "friends with benefits" was a married woman with... » READ MORE

4. 4 upcoming ECs in 2022 for sandwiched buyers to look at

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

With private property prices still on the high (we’ve obviously yet to see the effects from the latest cooling measures ), Executive Condominiums (ECs) are the only hope for some buyers this coming year. So far, there are just four sites on the radar; and with demand at a peak... » READ MORE

