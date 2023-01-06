Daily roundup: American couple blown away by 'realistic' virtual spa featured on Single's Inferno - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It's so realistic': American couple blown away by virtual spa featured on Single's Inferno

Spas are already relaxing as it is but it's a whole different ball game when a screen is added to the room, allowing the backdrop to change...» READ MORE

2. Michelle Chia, Addy Lee and Mdada disappointed with Pornsak, unclear what he meant by 'generation gap'

PHOTO: Instagram

"The age differences, however minor, would in any case always have been known to Pornsak when he started his collaboration with Michelle and Addy"...» READ MORE

3. Fake agent, forged letter: Man loses $6,700 in Toa Payoh rental scam

PHOTO: TikTok

"It had chops and everything," Lim said, adding that the document looked legitimate...» READ MORE

4. 'Scared die me', 'see what see': Annette Lee and Benjamin Kheng strike a chord with new song on being Singaporean Chinese

PHOTO: Facebook

"Better finish all your food cleanly and quickly, otherwise your mother will tell you your face will become pimply"...» READ MORE