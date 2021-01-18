Daily roundup: Americans give out care packs to needy residents in Singapore to mark Biden's inauguration - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Americans give out over 300 care packs to needy residents in Singapore to mark Biden's inauguration

The packs, purchased with about $10,200 donated over the past week by Americans living here, consisted of rice, Milo, detergents and toiletries... » READ MORE

2. Bonuses given in China for skipping Chinese New Year travel amid Covid-19 fears

PHOTO: Pixabay

Cash bonuses, shopping vouchers, movie tickets, free entry to local attractions, and even food and decorations are among the incentives being offered to deter Chinese people... » READ MORE

3. We catch up with Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek and Angela Ang for a hiking session

PHOTO: AsiaOne

We took the opportunity to catch up with them and find out more about their friendship, how Covid-19 has impacted their lives, and what future plans they have... » READ MORE

4. Irene Ang's greatest accomplishment in 2020 was learning how to set up Zoom calls on her own

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The self-proclaimed "tech idiot" took a while before she was finally able to figure it out... » READ MORE