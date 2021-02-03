Daily roundup: Angelica Lee won't let her 4-year-old twin boys learn to read until they are 7 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Angelica Lee won't let her 4-year-old twin boys learn to read until they are 7

Angelica Lee isn't worried that her four-year-old twin boys are not taught to read yet. In fact, you could even say she's happy about it... » READ MORE

2. Former Fuji Xerox managing director gets $1.4m in lawsuit over his sacking

Mr Bert Wong was sacked without notice in December 2017, nearly three months before the last day of employment under his contract. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The former managing director of Fuji Xerox Singapore was awarded over $1.4 million in damages on Tuesday (Feb 2) after winning a suit against the photocopier company... » READ MORE

3. How TVB actress turned top Hong Kong YouTuber Coffee Lam overcame that 'incident' that almost killed her

Hong Kong YouTube fitness influencer Coffee Lam has more than 1.3 million subscribers. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Not many can claim 2020 was a good year, but if there is one person who saw a positive turn, it's Coffee Lam. The YouTube influencer, yoga teacher and former TVB actress' early life... » READ MORE

4. 8.5 years' jail for woman who fractured family friend's toe with pliers, knocked her teeth out

Haslinda Ismail is out on bail and will surrender herself at the State Courts on March 1 to begin her sentence. PHOTO: The Straits Times

A 34-year-old woman has become the fifth person from her family to be sent to jail over offences involving a mildly intellectually disabled friend... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com