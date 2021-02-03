Daily roundup: Angelica Lee won't let her 4-year-old twin boys learn to read until they are 7 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Angelica Lee won't let her 4-year-old twin boys learn to read until they are 7
Angelica Lee isn't worried that her four-year-old twin boys are not taught to read yet. In fact, you could even say she's happy about it...
2. Former Fuji Xerox managing director gets $1.4m in lawsuit over his sacking
The former managing director of Fuji Xerox Singapore was awarded over $1.4 million in damages on Tuesday (Feb 2) after winning a suit against the photocopier company...
3. How TVB actress turned top Hong Kong YouTuber Coffee Lam overcame that 'incident' that almost killed her
Not many can claim 2020 was a good year, but if there is one person who saw a positive turn, it's Coffee Lam. The YouTube influencer, yoga teacher and former TVB actress' early life...
4. 8.5 years' jail for woman who fractured family friend's toe with pliers, knocked her teeth out
A 34-year-old woman has become the fifth person from her family to be sent to jail over offences involving a mildly intellectually disabled friend...