Daily roundup: Anita Yuen shares her biggest regret in life - and other top stories today

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
AsiaOne
May 09, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Anita Yuen shares her biggest regret in life

"Then can I have a child with someone else and pretend that you're the mother. Is that okay?"... » READ MORE

2. Octopus nearly rips off face of Chinese livestreamer who tries to eat it alive

Photo: YouTube screengrab

She later realised her cheek was bleeding and screamed, "I'm disfigured!"... » READ MORE

3. Korean actress, 28, dies after being hit by two cars on highway

The victim was later identified by media as actress Han Ji-seong.Photo: Instagram/lovely_shyong

Although police did not fully identify the deceased, she was later identified by media as actress Han Ji-seong... » READ MORE

4. F&B outlets set to reopen after stand-off ends over rent in Raffles Place

Staff from the Singapore Land Tower speaking to the police outside the building on May 3, 2019.Photo: The Straits Times

About 50 staff are set to move back to their workplaces in the 48-storey skyscraper in Raffles Place... » READ MORE

daily roundup
