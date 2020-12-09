Daily roundup: Anywheel deals with errant users head-on - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Anywheel deals with errant users head-on

It has hired enforcers to go after those who have been "stealing, personal locking, and tampering with their bikes"... » READ MORE

2. Style Theory only alerted woman 8 months after her Hermes bag went missing? Miscommunication, as it turns out

PHOTO: Tiktok/Workingwithmonolids

What's worse than having your designer handbag (possibly) stolen? Only finding out about it months later... » READ MORE

3. Some hawkers not too keen on cashless payments after customers repeatedly dupe them

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Singapore's progress towards a cashless society has unfortunately taken a hit, no thanks to unscrupulous customers who scammed elderly business owners instead of paying the already low price of hawker food... » READ MORE

4. Bacterial infection gave ex-DJ Dongfang Billy a belly so swollen that he looked pregnant

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Health advocate and fitness guru Billy Wang, better known as Dongfang Billy, recently revealed that he got a bacterial infection in October... » READ MORE