Daily roundup: Anywheel deals with errant users head-on - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Anywheel deals with errant users head-on
It has hired enforcers to go after those who have been "stealing, personal locking, and tampering with their bikes"... » READ MORE
2. Style Theory only alerted woman 8 months after her Hermes bag went missing? Miscommunication, as it turns out
What's worse than having your designer handbag (possibly) stolen? Only finding out about it months later... » READ MORE
3. Some hawkers not too keen on cashless payments after customers repeatedly dupe them
Singapore's progress towards a cashless society has unfortunately taken a hit, no thanks to unscrupulous customers who scammed elderly business owners instead of paying the already low price of hawker food... » READ MORE
4. Bacterial infection gave ex-DJ Dongfang Billy a belly so swollen that he looked pregnant
Health advocate and fitness guru Billy Wang, better known as Dongfang Billy, recently revealed that he got a bacterial infection in October... » READ MORE