Daily roundup: The best affordable omakase experiences under $90 in Singapore — and other top stories today

1. The best affordable omakase experiences under $90 in Singapore

Omakase experiences typically come with a hefty price tag. But fortunately, there're options out there that both your wallet and your tastebuds will love... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian woman ditches boyfriend after finding out he has only $16k in savings account

Screenshots from a WhatsApp exchange between the woman and the man. The woman said she felt "very insecure" that he had only RM50,000 (S$16,000) in his savings. PHOTO: Facebook/ASIA MCN

In a rather blatant display of gold-digging, a Malaysian woman allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after finding out... » READ MORE

3. Couple decides to get married 4 months after meeting virtually on an e-commerce livestream

PHOTO: Zhang Kaifeng and Zowin Kng

Facebook livestreams are where one can get anything from lobsters to Longchamps these days, but for Zhang Kaifeng and Zowin Kng, it's also where they found another L-word... » READ MORE

4. 'No one wanted this to happen': 14 people infected with Covid-19 after CNY house visit

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A Chinese New Year gathering for a group of friends went awry after all of them — including the host's family members — tested positive for Covid-19... » READ MORE

