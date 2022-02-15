Daily roundup: The best affordable omakase experiences under $90 in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. The best affordable omakase experiences under $90 in Singapore
Omakase experiences typically come with a hefty price tag. But fortunately, there're options out there that both your wallet and your tastebuds will love... » READ MORE
2. Malaysian woman ditches boyfriend after finding out he has only $16k in savings account
In a rather blatant display of gold-digging, a Malaysian woman allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after finding out... » READ MORE
3. Couple decides to get married 4 months after meeting virtually on an e-commerce livestream
Facebook livestreams are where one can get anything from lobsters to Longchamps these days, but for Zhang Kaifeng and Zowin Kng, it's also where they found another L-word... » READ MORE
4. 'No one wanted this to happen': 14 people infected with Covid-19 after CNY house visit
A Chinese New Year gathering for a group of friends went awry after all of them — including the host's family members — tested positive for Covid-19... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com