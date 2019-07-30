Daily roundup: Body of man found floating in Singapore River - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Straits Times
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Body of man found floating in Singapore River

Police retrieved the body and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene... » READ MORE

2. Indonesian police search for man who ate living cat in online video

PHOTO: Facebook

The video posted by Facebook account PutarVideo shows a man dressed in a brown shirt and a hat eating the cat on a street apparently located in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta... » READ MORE

3. Police looking into rap video by local YouTube star Preetipls allegedly containing offensive content

PHOTO: Facebook/Preetipls

The police are investigating an online rap video allegedly containing offensive content that was made in response to a recent advertisement by e-payments website epaysg.com... » READ MORE

4. 10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner and if you're looking to get into your boss' or parents-in-law's good books we've got you covered... » READ MORE

