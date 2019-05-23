Daily roundup: Can your HDB flat fetch $1 million in the resale market - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. $1m HDB resale transactions - can your HDB flat fetch $1 million too?

We're not even halfway into 2019, and there have already been at least 3 super-high-profile HDB resale transactions in the news... » READ MORE

2. Well-dressed guy exits Mercedes to 'beat up' Audi hogging yellow box at Orchard Road

Photo: Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

An Audi driver who stopped in a yellow box found his car at the centre of a Mercedes driver's wrath... » READ MORE

3. Singaporeans you can expect to find at Andy Lau, Jay Chou and Li Ronghao's concerts here

Photo: G.H.Y Culture & Media, UnUsUaL Entertainment

Considering the demographics that these artistes naturally appeal to, AsiaOne is taking a tongue-in-cheek look at the type of fans you'll find at each of their concerts... » READ MORE

4. Why Hong Kong legend Kara Wai appeared in public with stocking over head

Photo: Weibo

The public was left stunned when veteran actress Kara Wai did just that, before proceeding to buy bread at a shop, with the staff almost thinking it's a robbery attempt... » READ MORE