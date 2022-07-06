Daily roundup: Cheeky 'butt-clenching' poster to deter pole-hoggers on Bangkok BTS train goes viral - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cheeky 'butt-clenching' poster to deter pole-hoggers on Bangkok BTS train goes viral

The cheeky drawing, which was posted BTS SkyTrain's Facebook page on Monday (July 4), drew close to 900 comments and more than 6,000 responses. Among them was this top comment, "Does it have to be... » READ MORE

2. Goodies no enough? Netizens chime in on NDP 2022 packs

Tote bag (left) and sticker tattoos (right) from this year's National Day Parade pack of freebies.

Screengrabs/TikTok/Cecilialsm

On Monday (July 4), TikTok user Cecilialsm shared a lighthearted haul video of the goodie bag she had received at a rehearsal for National Day Parade (NDP) 2022. However, the video sparked some... » READ MORE

3. Couple buys Marine Parade HDB flat for over $1m despite 51 years left on lease

Block 28 Marine Crescent (left) and the view from that $1m unit (right) which overlooks East Coast Park.

Google Maps, Propnex/Colin Wong

A five-room flat on a high floor at Block 28 Marine Crescent was sold for $1,010,888 this month, making it the first... » READ MORE

4. 'Are you ashamed of me?' Lee Min-ho uploads embarrassing video of his failed diving attempt

Instagram/Lee Min-ho

Min-ho posted an embarrassing clip of himself yesterday (July 4), with the cheeky caption... » READ MORE

