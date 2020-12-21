Daily roundup: Chen Hanwei, Aileen Tan, other local celebs and volunteers give out 500 meals and gift bags - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chen Hanwei, Aileen Tan, other local celebs and volunteers give out 500 meals and gift bags to lower-income families

Local celebrities Chen Hanwei, Aileen Tan, Cavin Soh, Chantalle Ng, and Richie Koh joined volunteers from Agape last Saturday (Dec 19) to distribute around 500 meals and gift bags door-to-door to lower-income families living at Indus Road. ... » READ MORE

2. Clarke Quay brawl leaves couple stabbed, manhunt underway

In videos circulating online, people can be seen shouting and shoving each other, as well as paramedics treating a man.

PHOTO: Facebook/Navin Kumar

As he was closing up at about 10.20pm on Saturday (Dec 19), The Tipsy Cow owner, Mr Raj Rai, heard a commotion at its al fresco area and saw two groups totalling more than 10 people fighting with each other.... » READ MORE

3. How much cash can you withdraw in lump sum from your CPF Account at age 65?

PHOTO: Pixabay

Many of us may already know that we have the option to start our CPF LIFE payouts from age 65. What fewer of us may be familiar with is that we can withdraw another lump sum amount at 65 – on top of what we may have withdrawn from our CPF at 55.... » READ MORE

4. She flew from Singapore to US during Covid-19 pandemic with no plan to return for at least 3 months

PHOTO: Isabel Leong

For someone who makes a living from hitting the road, sharing her experiences and once wrote that travelling makes her a better person, the whole circuit breaker period was a disquieting time for Isabel.

For some context, the 27-year-old travel blogger spent only two weeks at a stretch in Singapore for the entire year in 2019... » READ MORE

