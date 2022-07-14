Daily roundup: China shocked by man accused of barging into ex-wife's home and raping her — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China shocked by man accused of barging into ex-wife's home and raping her

The alleged sexual assault took place after his request to remarry was rejected... » READ MORE

2. 'You actually won in life': Netizens jealous of 2 fans who got to meet and pose with Wi Ha-jun

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

If these envious netizens were a shade of green, they would be greener than a Squid Game tracksuit... » READ MORE

3. Teen calls for backup after trying to save critically endangered monkey trapped in Yio Chu Kang canal

PHOTO: Acres

"Not being able to climb up the smooth wall, it risked dehydration from the sun"... » READ MORE

4. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly stranded in the Maldives, did not board flight to Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Talks were ongoing to secure a private aircraft for him to depart from the Maldives to Singapore... » READ MORE

