Daily roundup: Chinese mother pleads with motorists to clear the road for injured son - and other top stories today

A woman gets on her hands and knees to plead with motorists to vacate an emergency lane so the ambulance carrying her injured son can get to hospital in Luan, Anhui province.

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chinese mother forced to make desperate plea to motorists blocking ambulance with injured son​

The child's distraught mother pleaded with drivers and kowtowed to them to let the ambulance pass after they failed to pull over in Luan, Anhui province... » READ MORE

2. In the mood for love: Lin Chi-ling still single, open to using dating apps​

Photo: Weibo / linzhilingblog

The supermodel revealed that she is currently single and ready to mingle... » READ MORE

3. Cantopop legend Sam Hui's son Ryan receives all-clear from cancer

Photo: Instagram / thestayup

Last November, the singer-songwriter revealed through Instagram that he went for a check-up after detecting blood in his urine... » READ MORE

4. Abusive boyfriend blinded her in one eye, left her covered in scars​

Jane (above) was beaten with a hammer and a screwdriver in the abusive relationship, which lasted five or six yearsPhoto: The New Paper

Jane (not her real name) even had a brush with death when her abusive ex-boyfriend hit her until her windpipe collapsed... » READ MORE