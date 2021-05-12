Daily roundup: Corpses believed to be Covid-19 victims wash up along India's Ganges River — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dozens of corpses believed to be Covid-19 victims wash up along India's Ganges River

Around 40 corpses are found on said riverbanks, near the border between two of India's poorest states Uttar Pradesh and Bihar... » READ MORE

2. Her loss, his gain: Man proposes to girlfriend with winning mahjong hand

PHOTO: Facebook/Jeraldine Yeo

Her friends tricked her into thinking they were filming a scene for one of their projects that mimicked a scene from the movie Crazy Rich Asians... » READ MORE

3. Singapore beauty queen braves risks to take part in Miss Universe

Miss Bernadette Belle Ong believes that the beauty contestants can help spread goodwill and light amid the pandemic. PHOTO: Instagram/bernadettebelle

"Miss Universe is a platform that empowers, inspires and spreads goodwill to communities around the world."... » READ MORE

4. Freed from Chinese boyband competition, but reluctant Russian idol Lelush is still stuck in the limelight

Lelush seen walking around Changsha on May 11, enjoying a bowl of smelly tofu. PHOTO: Weibo, Instagram/bogatcio

There hasn't been a day without his name appearing on the top trending topics on Weibo... » READ MORE

